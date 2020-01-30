5. BYU football will wrap up the 2020 recruiting class on Feb. 5. What do you think is the strongest pitch for the Cougars this year?
DICKSON: It’s anybody’s guess what pegs the needle for 17 and 18-year old athletes these days. Playing time? Uniforms? P5 opponents? Nike swag? Cute girls on campus? Hey, BYU provides a quality education, but I don’t imagine many recruits who held out until the second signing day are thinking about readin’, writin’ and ‘rithmatic right about now. BYU’s pitch has to be about winning and that there are better days ahead than 7-6. If they can sell that, they’ll get the kids they need.
LLOYD: BYU always has to sell being BYU first and foremost, of course. It’s a unique place and student-athletes have to want that experience. This Cougar football program can certainly talk up having a big-time schedule and playing games both on national TV and all over the country. In my opinion, however, the biggest pitch for BYU is that anyone who earns it will be on the field, regardless of year in school or previous experience. The Cougars have played a ton of freshman in each of the last two years and there is no reason to think that guys in this year’s class will change that trend. If you are a competitive athlete, it’s compelling to know that if you come in, work hard and prove yourself you’re going to earn playing time. With these types of schedules, BYU needs as many players as it can ready to go.