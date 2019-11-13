3. Saturday is the last home football game for 19 Cougar seniors. Who do you think has been the “Most Valuable Senior” for BYU?
LLOYD: There are a number of excellent choices for this recognition, guys who have given a lot to the Cougar football program. I’m going to select Dayan Ghanwoloku because of his versatility and growth. This is a guy who epitomizes the BYU philosophy of doing everything he can to help the team win. He’s moved from cornerback to safety and back again on numerous occasions while also being a huge contributor on special teams and coming in at running back in the offensive “scrum” package. Not only that, he has been a big-time leader for the young Cougar defense, one who has stepped up to help the team navigate through some difficult growing pains.
DICKSON: I’m going offense and with wide receiver Micah Simon. His numbers are OK — 32 catches for 418 yards and two touchdowns receiving — but so much of what he does for the team can’t be measured in the boxscore.He recovered from a tough junior year where he had some key drops and is a true team leader this season on a very young offense. He made perhaps the biggest play of the season with his catch late against Tennessee and has also completed a couple of passes this season on trick plays to show off his versatility. He’s played special teams as well and always represents the team with class when he speaks to the media. He’s a success story as a black athlete from Texas at BYU who earned his degree, and that is a positive result for the program.