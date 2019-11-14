As the BYU Cougar football team takes the field at LaVell Edwards Stadium today against Idaho State, 19 senior will be playing in front of the Cougar faithful for the final time.
Here is a look at each of these 19 seniors:
Sam Baldwin
6-3, 205, LB, Rexburg, Idaho (2013)
Special teams contributor with three career tackles. … Served mission to Kobe, Japan. … Japanese major and global business minor.
Emmanuel Esukpa
5-11 225 RB, Grand Prairie, Texas (2019)
Grad transfer from Rice University. … Has 45 carries for 190 yards and two touchdowns. … Enrolled in MPA program at BYU.
Dayan Ghanwoloku
5-11 200 DB, Layton, Utah (2015)
Has played in 44 games for BYU as a defensive back. … Has totaled 192 tackles (137 solo) with six interceptions and one touchdown with 14 pass breakups. … Scored a rushing touchdown this season.
Mitch Harris
6-4 219 DS, Gilbert, Arizona (2015)
Deep snapper for BYU has played in 34 games in his career. … Served in Guatemala City South mission.
Aleva Hifo
5-10 187 WR, Menifee, Calif. (2016)
Has played in 48 games in his BYU career, accumulating 108 receptions for 1,259 yards and seven touchdowns. … Also has 29 kickoff returns for a 20.6 average and 10 punt returns for an 11.7 average. … Also has 15 carries for 68 yards and a score this season.
Beau Hoge
6-1 210 RB/QB, Fort Thomas, Kentucky (2015)
Carried the ball 32 times for 81 yards and two touchdowns over the course of three seasons. … In 2017 started two games at quarterback and was 19 of 39 for 257 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. … Retired from football due to injuries.
Batchlor Johnson IV
5-9 160 WR, Katy, Texas (2015)
Scout team player who transferred from the University of Utah.
Austin Kafentzis
6-1 200 DB, Sandy, Utah (2017)
Originally committed to Wisconsin. ... Former Utah Gatorade Player of the Year at Jordan High School. … Has played running back and defensive back for BYU and has taken snaps at quarterback. … Has played in 31 games with 12 total tackles and a sack. … Ran 41 times for 227 yards and a touchdown in 2017.
Moroni Laulu-Pututau
6-5 240 TE, Hyrum, Utah (2015)
Served a mission to Antofagasta, Chile. … In four seasons has totaled 56 receptions for 633 yards and five touchdowns. … Majoring in construction management.
Austin Lee
6-0 200 DB, Draper, Utah (2017)
Originally committed to the University of Utah before serving a mission to Tulsa, Oklahoma. … Has played in 29 games at safety with 104 tackles (67 solo), two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and five pass break-ups.
JJ Nwigwe
6-5 260 DL, Rockwall, Texas (2015)
Moved over to the defense from the offensive line last season. … Has played in 41 games in his career. … This season as a defensive tackle has 11 tackles (six solo) with one force fumble and one quarterback hurry.
Trajan Pili
6-2 255 DL, Las Vegas, Nev. (2013)
Served a mission to Jacksonville, Fla. … Has played in 48 games in his career as a defensive end with 57 tackles (34 solo), 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and four quarterback hurries.
Sawyer Powell
6-1 200 DB, West Richland, Wash. (2012)
Served in the Montevideo, Uruguay mission. … Has played in 32 games in his career with 40 tackles (27 solo), two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Addison Pulsipher
6-5 293 OL, Temecula, Calif. (2013)
Served a mission to Montevideo, Uruguay. … Has played in 13 games as a backup offensive lineman in his career.
Thomas Shoaf
6-5 300 OL, Columbus, Ind. (2013)
Served in the Honolulu, Hawaii mission. … Earned a starting role at offensive tackle as a freshman, has played in 38 games on the offensive line during his career. … Suffered a season-ending injury against Toledo on Sept. 28.
Talon Shumway
6-3 210 WR, South Jordan, Utah (2015)
Served in the McAllen, Texas mission. … Has played in 40 games in his career with 75 receptions for 966 yards and four touchdowns.
Micah Simon
6-1 195 WR, Dallas, Texas (2015)
Has played in 36 games during his career with 71 catches for 911 yards and five touchdowns. … Has also completed 2 of 2 passes for 57 yards and a touchdown.
Beau Tanner
6-0 189 DB, Gilbert, Ariz. (2016)
Served in the Santa Ana, El Salvador mission. … Transferred from Scottsdale Community College. … Also played wide receiver in 2017 and totaled 12 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown. … In 32 games played has 10 tackles (seven solo) with one interception.
Ty’Son Williams
6-0 220 RB, Sumter, S.C. (2019)
A graduate transfer from South Carolina. … Was the starting running back for the first four games of 2019 before suffering a season-ending knee injury. … Had 49 carries for 264 yards and three touchdowns with seven catches for 47 yards. … Enrolled in BYU’s communications master’s program.
Three other players listed as seniors are expected to secure a redshirt year and play in 2020: Defensive backs Troy Warner and Chris Wilcox and linebacker Zayne Anderson.