4. Should BYU football fans view scheduling games against big-time opponents more positively or more negatively?
LLOYD: Darnell broke down some of the numbers with regards to what the Cougars have historically done against Top 25 competition in his “Inside Darnell’s Head” column this week. Yet one thing that stood out to me was how many more opportunities BYU has had in recent years to play teams that ended up in the final polls. During his 29-year coaching career, LaVell Edwards faced 45 such teams (10-34-1) or under two such games per year. In four years as head coach, Kalani Sitake has played 11 such teams (1-10) or nearly three such games per season. I view that has a huge positive because it means the Cougars have opportunities to get big wins. Wins over mediocre opponents just kind of fade into the background, although losses to such teams certainly have their own sting. But I’m not the type of fan who just wants meaningless wins. Give me some hard losses and some big wins instead of just a string of mediocre victories. That way if you do get a great team you get to make some real noise and you are prepared for high-level competition if you ever join a top-level league. One more point I think is worth noting: Do you know what Edwards’ record against Top 20 opponents was in his first four seasons? 0-4. Sitake already has one more win than Edwards did at the same point in their careers.
DICKSON: The problem with independence is that some things work really well. The financial aspect of the ESPN contract is great and getting teams such as USC and Washington to LaVell Edwards Stadium is really cool. Everything is set up for success. Yet BYU simply can’t win enough games with a P5 loaded schedule to make a dent in the polls. The Cougars still don’t have the resources to compete regularly with P5 teams in terms of recruiting and depth. It’s very plain to see that injuries devastated what could have been a 10 or even 11-win season for BYU last season. Every year it seems to be the same story. I’m sure Cougar fans love to see games against P5 competition in Provo or travel to places such as Tennessee, Michigan State and (once upon a time) Notre Dame. But in the long run, I really believe that Tom Holmoe is over-scheduling and we’re going to see the same disappointing finish every season because of it.