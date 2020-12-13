Fifteen BYU football seniors linked arms late Saturday night and started walking across the frozen tundra of LaVell Edwards Stadium, making their way from the north end zone to the south end zone.
The team had just finished a 28-14 win over San Diego State on Senior Night, capping arguably the wildest year of college football ever.
This might be their final chance to be on that field and definitely would be the last time they would all be together as Cougars.
"It was heart-wrenching, such a bittersweet experience to walk across the field linked up with some of my brothers for life that I've made here at BYU," BYU senior defensive lineman Zac Dawe said. "I looked across and saw all these guys I love and would do anything for. It was just a special moment. There is all the hard work we put in during the offseason, all the stadiums we ran here, all the amazing memories, it all just kind of hit me at once. It was an amazing opportunity to be there with my brothers. I loved it."
The other Cougar players were glad the seniors were able to have that moment, even though it wasn't a normal senior celebration.
"I think it was awesome," BYU junior wide receiver Neil Pau'u said. "You look at Ohio State, who didn't have their Senior Day because their game was canceled so they had a virtual one. For them being able to have their last walk down the field at LaVell Edwards Stadium where they have put a lot on the line, that was great. To see their leadership and how much they mean to the program and the future, it was huge for them."
In a season where the COVID-19 pandemic has limited fan opportunities, it even more appreciated for the Cougar seniors to have some family there for the final game.
"It was special for me to be able to have my family and my wife here," Dawe said. "I wish I could've filled the whole stadium with all my friends and family, all those that I love, but it was nice to have some here. They are the reason I am here. They are my backbone and my support. To be able to share that special moment with them, for me and for all the seniors, was a big blessing. We were just really grateful."
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said this group of seniors has built a foundation that will impact the program for years to come.
"I think the lasting impression that they leave on this program is the stuff that they've already done, whether it's their experience, their example or the little things," Sitake said. "You have to understand the mentoring that happens on this team. That's just a true brotherhood for these guys. I know a lot of teams have that too but I can honestly say that the culture that we have here is built on love.”
A cold December night
It probably wasn't surprising to anyone involved that the temperature at LaVell Edwards Stadium was in the 20s on Saturday.
"It was the coldest game I've ever been a part of," Pau'u said. "I think the next coldest besides the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl was like 60-something. It was for sure a cold game."
This was the latest non-bowl game ever played by the BYU football program. The former record-holder was a game played at Hawaii on Dec. 10, 1930. BYU also played at Hawaii on Dec. 8, 2001 (a year that was disrupted by the 9/11 terrorist attacks) and played Wyoming in the WAC championship game in Las Vegas on Dec. 7, 1996.
That record might not last long, since the Cougars are still open to adding a game on Dec. 19, depending on how things play out.
Ranking stagnation
Even though BYU won and other teams ahead of them lost, the Cougars didn't move up in the Amway Coaches Poll that was released Sunday, staying at No. 16.
In the Associate Press poll, BYU ended up at No. 14 as the Cougars were passed by 5-0 USC, while Miami dropped below BYU after getting blown out by North Carolina.
Extra points
BYU lost the coin toss and San Diego State deferred, giving the Cougars the ball first. The Cougars won the toss in six of their 11 games this season. BYU scored a TD on its first drive of the game, while the Aztecs lost a fumble on the first drive of the second half ... senior linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi was the Cougar representative for the coin toss ... BYU flagbearers were senior defensive back Troy Warner, senior linebacker Kavika Fonua, senior defensive back Jared Kapisi and and senior offensive lineman Kieffer Longson ... the official attendance at LaVell Edwards Stadium for the game was 1,099.