After a 11-1 season that ended being ranked No. 11 in the country, it might be easy for a college football team to believe it has things figured out and to maintain the status quo.
BYU head football coach Kalani Sitake, however, doesn't think that way.
"This year we're doing some things way differently than we did last year," Sitake said in a teleconference on Thursday. "We have to because I want to be able to keep pushing and keep building on what we already have gotten done. We want to build on the depth and the experience that we have and also be sure the newcomers that are coming in be given an opportunity to perform."
Sitake explained that a lot of the adjustments are going to be in how they approach the strength and conditioning program.
"I think maybe our approach to the weight room is a little different," Sitake said. "We tested last week and the numbers are really, really good. We changed up our workout regimen from last year and I think we're being a little bit more specialized. I think we know where to push and who needs to get big strength gains."
BYU has some players who have almost maxed out their strength, according to Sitake, so the focus then shifts to other elements of improvement.
"You can probably look at flexibility and other things to help them increase their stability in the sport," Sitake said. "That's probably more related to their position as well. We chose to include a lot of the sports science into our workout regimen."
He added that he doesn't have plans to make major changes to the offensive and defensive schemes, although he does expect the Cougar coaches to tweak things to be as effective as possible.
"We are looking at establishing a foundation first," Sitake said. "I think you can have some tweaks and adjustments in the scheme, whether it's offense or defense, but I think for the most part we have to work on the fundamentals of football first and establish our our identity. Then we can kind of tweak it to the talent that's on the field and utilizing that skill set. We're gonna try to do whatever we can to score as many points as we can on offense and stop them on defense."
BYU did have some responsibility changes with the coaching staff during the offseason as well as adding linebackers coach Kevin Clune and offensive line coach Darrell Funk, but Sitake is confident the new duties will cause minimal upheaval.
"I like what the new coaches are doing," Sitake said. "Kevin has been here for a year now working with us and it's an easy transition for him. Funk is doing a great job with the o-line. He has tons of experience and he has already learned the offense. He learned the offense before he showed up here in Provo. It's an easy fix for him to be in there and to run the run the show on the line. I think we're going to be just fine but I'd like to see them get out there and coach ball right now. We've done some meetings and we've done some walkthroughs, and so far it's going really well. We'll see what happens when we get the football on the field. I'm excited for it."
He sees the overall goal of spring being pushing everyone to be at their best heading toward fall.
"I want to compete," Sitake said. "You know we have a lot of position battles to go through and I don't know if we're going to have any decisions made by the end of spring, but I'd like to kind of get close to it. I think we have to utilize spring ball, the 15 practices practices that we have and then also fall camp. I just like to go into spring thinking that everyone has a chance to start. Maybe a few of them are battles that we will already have settled by the time we hit mid spring but I don't know how close we'll get."
The Cougars officially start spring camp on Monday and plan to spread their allotment of practices out over the month of March.