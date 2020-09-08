As the BYU football beat writer, I evaluated the performance of every position group and the coaches from Monday’s BYU-Navy game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium:
Quarterback
Zach Wilson was decent although he wasn’t needed to be brilliant as the rest of the offense carried the load. He threw an early interception that was partly due to his receiver tripping as he made his break but came back and finished strong.
Grade: A
Running back
Lopini Katoa and Tyler Allgeier were brilliant, running through the holes, getting downhill and falling forward. Katoa had three touchdowns in the first half, while Allgeier had two plus more than 100 yards on the ground.
Grade: A+
Offensive line
The Cougars knew coming into the game that they had a big size advantage up front and they made the most of it. BYU was much more physical, opening holes in the run game and providing time when the Cougars did pass. It was an impressive showing.
Grade: A+
Tight ends/receivers
The Cougars didn’t have to have a lot of big plays from the receivers but Neil Pau’u and Dax Milne showed well when the ball came to them. It might not be as noticed but this unit made big blocks downfield.
Grade: A
Defensive line
The Cougars were dominant at the point of attack in the first half, shutting down the Navy dive play and getting the Midshipmen out of rhythm. Khyiris Tonga, Zac Dawe and Bracken El’Bakri all made big plays.
Grade: A+
Linebackers
The linebackers were disciplined but aggressive, figuring out where the ball was and making plays. Isaiah Kaufusi came up with a huge play in the first half after the Cougar turnover, forcing a fumble for a big loss when the Midshipmen tried to run a trick play. Pepe Tanuvasa (the Navy transfer) was excellent as well.
Grade: A
Secondary
The BYU defensive backfield didn’t get much attention because the Cougars were good in front of them but when Navy tried to pass, BYU was usually in the right places and didn’t give up big plays. That’s their job and the did it well.
Grade: A
Special teams
The Cougar special teams also didn’t have to do much. Dax Milne was solid as the punt returner, while Jake Oldroyd made two field goal and put a lot of kickoffs into the end zone.
Grade: A
Coaching
There is no doubt that this BYU team came in prepared. The Cougar defense played a disciplined game, while the Cougar offense often was put in position to be successful by the play-calling. Was it perfect? No, but it was really, really good.
Grade: A