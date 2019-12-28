BYU football vs. Boise State

BYU defensive back Austin Kafentzis (24) listens to head coach Kalani Sitake during the second half of the 28-25 Cougar win over Boise State at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

It was a surreal video that emerged from the Cougar locker room after BYU defeated Idaho State, 42-10, and officially accepted the invitation to play in the 2019 SoFi Hawaii Bowl.

Cougar players had gotten some “#ExtendKalani” T-shirts and were waving them around for the cameras during the bowl invitation ceremony. BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe borrowed one from a player, then used it in the locker room.

Holmoe pulled off his suit jacket to reveal one of the “#ExtendKalani” shirts and then told the Cougar players that Sitake is their head coach going forward. The contract extension was officially signed two days later, giving Sitake the position through 2023.

