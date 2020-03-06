1. Should the BYU basketball team feel slighted by the lack of recognition in the West Coast Conference awards?
DICKSON: It’s interesting because it was the coaches that vote, and they can’t vote for their own players. As always, it comes down to the definition of a player of the year. Best player in the league or best player on the best team? The coaches voted for the best player on the best team. If Yoeli Childs takes it as slight and it motivates him more, great. As far as the coach of the year, I think the BYU coach should win it every year. No other coach has to deal with the roster issues brought on by missions or the recruiting restrictions because of the Honor Code. What Mark Pope has accomplished this season with all of the roadblocks and challenges is simply remarkable.
LLOYD: The more I watch team sports, the less I value individual awards for those sports. Yoeli Childs is a great player, Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev is a great player, Jordan Ford of Saint Mary’s is great player, there are a lot of great players. But none of them do it alone. It takes a team to be successful. Yes, I think Childs did enough to make a case to be Player of the Year. If he wants to use not getting that recognition as motivation, good for him. But at the end of the day this is about team wins and that is definitely what he, TJ Haws, Jake Toolson, Mark Pope and the rest of the Cougars care about.