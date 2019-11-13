4. Does the Cougar men’s basketball team have a shot at beating Houston on Friday on the road?
DICKSON: Houston will be similar to San Diego State — a lot of tall, long athletes and some outstanding outside shooters. The challenge will be on the defensive end and on the boards, just like it was against the Aztecs. Only this time, the blue Cougars are playing the red Cougars at the brand-new Fertitta Center in Houston. If BYU can hold its own on the boards and shoot around 45 percent from the 3-point line, they could be there at the end of the game.
LLOYD: I don’t see it happening because I don’t believe that this BYU squad is to the point it needs to be at to consistently make plays. I saw some encouraging signs against San Diego State in that the BYU players played a scrappy, high-intensity game. But the execution issues at both ends of the floor — particularly down the stretch — certainly have to be vastly better for the Cougars to win a road game like this one against Houston. BYU might not be able to match Houston’s rebounding, so the visitors have to be successful by forcing turnovers and bad shots. I think it’s going to take a few more games for more things to consistently click for BYU hoops.