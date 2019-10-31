4. The BYU men’s basketball team opens the 2019-20 season with an exhibition game against UT Tyler on Friday. Who you got in the starting lineup?
DICKSON: I will say T.J. Haws, Jake Toolson, Colby Lee, Dalton Nixon and Connor Harding will start against UT Tyler, but minutes will be interesting to follow. A Division II team like UT Tyler is going to be guard heavy so there will be plenty of minutes for Alex Barcello as well.
Redshirts can play in exhibition games, and so can senior Yoeli Childs, who will sit out nine regular season games due to an NCAA suspension. How will Mark Pope distribute the minutes during an exhibition game with Childs, Richard Harward and Wyatt Lowell available to play?
LLOYD: Let’s start with a couple of obvious selections. I will be pretty surprised if TJ Haws and Jake Toolson aren’t on the floor to start that game. I’m going to say that BYU head coach Mark Pope sticks sophomore Colby Lee out there with senior Dalton Nixon to fill the front court roles. That leaves one guard spot up for grabs and honestly I could see Pope going a variety of directions with the position. I think Zac Seljaas, Jesse Wade, Connor Harding and recent NCAA-waiver addition Alex Barcello are in the mix but I’m going to give the nod to Wade. I see the exhibition game as a chance for a lot of guys to show what they can do under the lights, so there will be a lot of rotation. I just look forward to seeing who shines.