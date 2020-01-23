1. What was your takeaway from BYU men’s basketball’s loss at top-ranked Gonzaga?
DICKSON: I saw a team that didn’t compete well in the second half. Look, I’m not saying it’s easy to make a road trip to Spokane and play the No. 1 team in the country, but I just felt like the Cougars didn’t really have anything left in the tank in the second half. They were within seven or eight points and then — Boom! — the ‘Zags just turned on the jets. It’s what Mark Few’s teams have been doing for about a hundred years against WCC teams. They just have a gear other teams can’t match. I will be very interested to see if BYU can compete against Gonzaga in the Marriott Center, where the ‘Zags have won five straight games.
LLOYD: I saw the same thing that I saw when the Cougars played Kansas. This BYU team was good enough to be competitive for a half but right now simply lacks the depth and consistency to hang with an elite team like the Bulldogs for 40 minutes. I actually don’t think that it’s that bad of a place to be, considering all of the factors. A team with a healthy Yoeli Childs will be that much deeper and more dangerous (if that ever ends up happening) and could conceivably make a push to defeat a top opponent under the right circumstances. But Gonzaga is really good as always and that means the margin for error is very slim.