4. Did the BYU men’s basketball team play great defense in beating UNLV and Nevada? Or did those teams just have off shooting nights?
DICKSON: A little of both, but good defense usually precedes a poor shooting night. The BYU players and head coach Mark Pope gave credit to the pre-game preparation headed by assistant coach Nick Robinson. The players focused on what Nevada wanted to do and tried to take away the favorite shots that its top two scorers, Jalen Harris and Jazz Johnson, like to take. That worked really well.
LLOYD: It certainly didn’t hurt that both of the major Nevada schools are a little down this year but I give a lot of credit to the Cougar players for their approach defensively in those games. After a mediocre performance in the second half and overtime of the loss at Utah, BYU looked fired up to compete on the defensive end in each of the last two games. Getting opposing shooters out of their comfort zones is always huge, even if it isn’t obviously visible. The Cougars did a better job of ensuring UNLV and Nevada weren’t able to find a rhythm as BYU pulled away. That’s a great formula when it works.