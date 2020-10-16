Here is Jared Lloyd’s look at the BYU-Houston matchups, including his prediction for the final score for Friday’s game at TDECU Stadium in Houston:
BYU offense vs. Houston defense
BYU wasn't as crisp as it had been when it faced UTSA's pressure and you can bet Houston was watching. Expect Houston to try to make Zach Wilson uncomfortable in the pocket and see if he will make some mistakes. BYU has more playmakers than in years past, so the visitors should still put some points on the board.
Edge: BYU
BYU defense vs. Houston offense
After shaking off the rust in Game 1, Houston's offense put up points in bunches. The home team will likely look to loosen up BYU's defense through the air and then mix things up with the run. BYU had too many errors in the second half against UTSA and needs to play at a much higher level to slow Houston.
Edge: Houston
Coaching
This is the biggest opportunity for BYU head coach Kalani Sitake and his staff to show just how big of a step this team has taken. Houston's Dana Holgorsen is a veteran and he'll have his team fired up to take down a ranked opponent.
Edge: Even
Intangibles
BYU heads out on the road for the first time in over a month and — barring any change to the plans — will be playing in front of fans for the first time this year. The blue-uniformed Cougars need to win the turnover battle against a talented red-uniformed Cougars and field position will also play a big role.
Edge: Even
Key Matchup: The BYU cornerbacks vs. the Houston wide receivers
Don't be surprised if Houston has receivers who are faster and more athletic than the ones from UTSA who seemed to be able to create separation as well as find gaps in the zone. This will be a game where the visiting Cougars need to be elite on the edges and allow the BYU defensive front (and blitzers, when they dial up pressure) to make plays in the backfield.
Edge: Even
Prediction
This will be a game where BYU's defense has moments where it struggles but the visitors will also see key players make some big plays. Both teams will move the ball and get in the end zone, so victory will come down to which team is stronger at the end. Look for Zach Wilson to come through with the game on the line to keep the blue-uniformed Cougars unbeaten.
BYU 38, Houston 34