Here is Jared Lloyd’s look at the BYU-Louisiana Tech matchups, including his prediction for the final score for Saturday’s game at LaVell Edwards Stadium:
BYU offense vs. Louisiana Tech defense
The Bulldogs have won both of their games but their defense has struggled to keep opponents from scoring, allowing 30 and 38 points. The Cougar offense, on the other hand, has been very good so far and should be able to take advantage.
Edge: BYU
BYU defense vs. Louisiana Tech offense
The Cougars showed well against the Troy spread, up-tempo attack but will have to do it again against Bulldog quarterback Luke Anthony and the LA Tech offense. If BYU's defensive line continues playing at a high level, it will be tough for the visitors.
Edge: BYU
Coaching
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake has this team believing in itself and enjoying every moment, which is showing up on the field. Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz is a college football veteran and will also have his guys ready for a big opportunity on the road,
Edge: Even
Intangibles
BYU will be at home but there will still be no fans. Both teams are coming in off a short week but dominated in their last games. Louisiana Tech has to travel a long ways and play at altitude. Turnovers haven't been a big factor for the Cougars yet but look for them to get a couple of takeaways in this one.
Edge: BYU
Key Matchup: The BYU secondary vs. the Louisiana Tech wide receivers
Other than one big play, the Cougars did an excellent job against the Troy passing game last week but LA Tech saw how BYU will try to slow them down and is sure to make some adjustments. Now the Cougar defensive backfield has to be just as disciplined and keep the explosive Bulldogs bottled up.
Edge: Even
Prediction
The Cougars have a lot of momentum as they blasted their first two opponents and the Bulldogs won't be able to slow them down this week. BYU will stay balanced on offense and LA Tech won't be able to hold up, while the Cougar defense will make some big third-down stops to propel the home team to a big first-half lead again.
BYU 49, Louisiana Tech 13