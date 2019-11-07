4. What does the Cougar men’s basketball team have to do better if it is going to beat San Diego State on Saturday?
LLOYD: Nothing from the solid BYU win over Cal State Fullerton on Tuesday alleviated my concerns about whether the Cougars can consistently limit opposing teams to one shot while getting additional shots at the offensive end. The final stats indicated that BYU did outrebound the Titans — but only by a single board (35-34). That means the Cougars will likely have added pressure to shoot a high percentage and while they finished at 49.1 percent in Tuesday’s win, it will be a tougher challenge against the length and athleticism of the Aztecs. BYU needs to really focus on clearing the glass or San Diego State will just keep attacking until it scores.
DICKSON: I agree with Jared that BYU needs to rebound and limit San Diego State to just one shot, but that’s only part of the equation. The Cougars don’t have much of an inside game on the offensive end, so it’s imperative that they shoot the ball well from the outside. Last year, BYU shot just 33 percent from the 3-point line. This year that number has to be closer to 37 or 38 percent, and at home it should be closer to 40-45 percent. If that happens, good things will happen for BYU.