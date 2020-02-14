2. Since the Cougar men’s hoops squad is riding high, how dangerous are games like the ones this week against teams on the road who have struggled?
LLOYD: In many ways these “should-win” games are more concerning than matchups against good opponents, simply because you can find yourself with a lot more pressure. If Loyola Marymount or San Diego come out and make big plays, suddenly the Cougar players have to deal with the weight of the winning expectation while those opponents can just ride the momentum. I think it is key for BYU to not come out flat and give the Lions or the Toreros that shot of adrenaline. Unlike years past, however, I think this team is experienced enough to not wither under an early onslaught or being in a tough spot. I think the Cougars get both wins and are fairly comfortable doing so.
DICKSON: Teams such as Loyola Marymount and San Diego are problematic for a couple of reasons. The first is that their low NET ratings drag down any team that loses to them. The second is that those teams have nothing to lose so they can play loose and free. Sometimes you see teams kind of phone in the final games during a bad season. I would guess that’s not going to happen with the Lions and the Toreros, who both would like nothing more than to knock the Cougars out of second place. I think Pope and his staff have the right approach and a senior-heavy BYU team won’t let a great opportunity slip away by taking anything for granted.