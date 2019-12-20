4. With two games left in the preseason, how confident are you that the BYU men’s basketball team is NCAA tournament worthy?
LLOYD: The Cougars have losses to teams that are currently ranked No. 1, No. 3, No. 56 and No. 102 in the NET rankings, with wins over No. 55, No. 64, No. 68 and No. 95, What is crazy to me is that BYU legitimately could be 11-1 right now, with a pair of disappointing OT losses and a late collapse against San Diego State. Since the next two games won’t help BYU at all, the big question for this Cougar squad now is whether it can avoid those costly bad losses during West Coast Conference play. If BYU’s only losses are to Gonzaga (a legit Top 10 team), Saint Mary’s (currently No. 36 in the NET rankings) and maybe on the road to San Francisco (NET ranking of 78) or Santa Clara (NET ranking of 93), I think BYU will have a solid at-large résumé. Embarrassing losses like they’ve had in the past, however, could easily put the Cougars on the outside looking in once again.
DICKSON: I think the Cougars are definitely a tournament-worthy team. I don’t think BYU will be a lock going into the WCC Tournament and beating Gonzaga or Saint Mary’s in Las Vegas is going to be very, very difficult. I’d feel a lot more comfortable if the Cougars had held on to beat Utah or San Diego State and hadn’t lost in overtime at Boise State, but Mark Pope’s guys have played enough quality games that they will definitely be in the conversation in March. Leaving things up to a committee, though, is a crapshoot. Wouldn’t it be nice one of these years for BYU to win the WCC Tournament and have a relaxing Sunday Selection Day?