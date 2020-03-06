3. How much will the pair of matches at No. 1 Hawaii tell you about the No. 2-ranked BYU men’s volleyball team?
DICKSON: It’s a good time in the season to play these two matches. Even more important than the win or the loss is responding to the adversity that always comes in against good teams on the road. That’s what head coach Shawn Olmstead is going to be looking for during the match. Volleyball is such a game of emotion and momentum changes. The Cougars are used to playing in front of big crowds at home but the Stan Sheriff Center is supposed to be sold out both nights. It seats 10,300 and most of the fans will be cheering against BYU. It’s a huge challenge but one this team with its experience can embrace.
LLOYD: I agree with Darnell that this is a fantastic test for this BYU men’s volleyball team right now. The Cougars have been cruising along, playing really good volleyball — but facing the Rainbow Warriors on the road is going to require them to take their game to another level. These are the types of experiences that prepare a team for success down the road, particularly in the postseason. I think this BYU squad should have every reason to believe in itself and that it could go all the way this year. That means that win or lose on the islands, the Cougars are going to benefit from the atmosphere and environment that they will face there because it will make them more seasoned for the high-pressure matchups down the road.