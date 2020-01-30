3. BYU men’s volleyball faces a pair of big matches against No. 3-ranked UCSB this weekend. How do you think the Cougars will do?
DICKSON: It’s an interesting matchup because BYU is big and powerful, whereas UCSB is a smaller team that relies on quickness. It’s been a few weeks since the Cougars played at home, so I expect a pretty big crowd in the Smith Fieldhouse. This is probably Shawn Olmstead’s most talented team since the 2017 squad that reached the NCAA Finals.The Gauchos are a very good team but I believe the Cougars will take care of business at home.
LLOYD: This is one of the big-time matchups I’ve been waiting for. I liked how BYU went to Irvine, California, and beat the Anteaters in two straight matches — but UCSB presents a different challenge. This Gauchos squad finds ways to score in a variety of ways and it will definitely force the Cougars to be crisp. BYU better not come out flat or UCSB will jump on them in a hurry. That said, I don’t think this is a Cougar team that overlooks anyone. I think BYU will be up for the challenge and will get two wins, although I won’t be surprised if the Gauchos push the Cougars to five sets in one of the matches.