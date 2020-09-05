Here is Jared Lloyd’s look at the BYU-Navy matchups, including his prediction for the final score for Monday’s game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium:
BYU offense vs. Navy defense
The Cougars face an aggressive Midshipman team that likes taking risks and bringing a lot of pressure. With plenty of experience on the offensive line and at quarterback, that should create some openings if BYU can find them.
Edge: BYU
BYU defense vs. Navy offense
The Midshipman have a new quarterback at the helm in senior Daylen Moris but Navy’s system is well-constructed and he’ll likely be set up for success. The Cougars were 78th in the nation against the run last year and will have to play at a much higher level to slow down the Midshipmen.
Edge: Navy
Coaching
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake and Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo are great friends but Niumatalolo has the edge in experience. This is a big year for Sitake to show his team is progressing.
Edge: Navy
Intangibles
BYU will be on the road but the COVID-19 pandemic might lessen that impact since there won’t be many fans in the stands. The Cougars have had times were they have struggled when playing in the Eastern time zone, but Navy has a lot of question marks after a very good season in 2019.
Edge: BYU
Key Matchup: BYU offensive efficiency vs. Navy offensive efficiency
The Midshipmen run an option attack that wants to get five yards per play and control the ball. That puts a premium on offensive possessions for both teams and the Cougars have to be able to show they can make the most of their opportunities.
Edge: Even
Prediction
This will be a tough, physical contest and both teams will have times where they appear to be out-of-sync as they adapt to the circumstances. BYU’s defensive interior presence will force Navy to test the edges and the Cougar linebackers will make a lot of plays. Expect a close game that comes down to one team making more plays at the end, and the edge goes to the home team.
Navy 27, BYU 26