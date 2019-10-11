The Bulls are allowing nearly 30 points per game to opponents through their first five games. Even with a new quarterback in Jaren Hall, the Cougar offense should be able to get some things rolling offensively.
Edge: BYU
The Bulls are allowing nearly 30 points per game to opponents through their first five games. Even with a new quarterback in Jaren Hall, the Cougar offense should be able to get some things rolling offensively.
Edge: BYU
Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.