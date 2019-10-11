BYU Toledo Football 24

Toledo defensive back Tycen Anderson (1) tackles Brigham Young running back Emmanuel Esukpa (33) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

The Bulls are allowing nearly 30 points per game to opponents through their first five games. Even with a new quarterback in Jaren Hall, the Cougar offense should be able to get some things rolling offensively.

Edge: BYU

 

Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!