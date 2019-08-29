The Cougar offense played impressively during most of the game against the Utes in 2018 but it wasn't enough. BYU has many of its playmakers back but has to prove it can repeat and maintain that early success.
Edge: Utah
The Cougar offense played impressively during most of the game against the Utes in 2018 but it wasn't enough. BYU has many of its playmakers back but has to prove it can repeat and maintain that early success.
Edge: Utah
Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.