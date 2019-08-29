BYU vs Utah football 06

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson (11) runs the ball upfield during a game between Brigham Young University and the University of Utah held Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

The Cougar offense played impressively during most of the game against the Utes in 2018 but it wasn't enough. BYU has many of its playmakers back but has to prove it can repeat and maintain that early success.

Edge: Utah

 

Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.

Tags

Jared is the BYU football reporter for the Daily Herald.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!