The Cougars have had moments of brilliance but have also gone through stretches where things haven't gone well. The Huskies lost a lot of talented players from 2018 but are still disciplined and aggressive.
Edge: Washington
The Cougars have had moments of brilliance but have also gone through stretches where things haven't gone well. The Huskies lost a lot of talented players from 2018 but are still disciplined and aggressive.
Edge: Washington
Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.