Davide Gardini totaled 18 kills and hit .556 to lead the No. 2 BYU men’s volleyball team to a 3-1 (20-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-17) victory at No. 4 Pepperdine on Friday, the Cougars sixth straight win.
Gabi Garcia Fernandez added 15 kills and four service aces. Filipe de Brito Ferreira had eight kills in nine swings with no errors (.889) as BYU rallied after losing the first set to the Waves.
The Cougars are 3-0 against Pepperdine this season, having beaten the Waves 3-0 and 3-1 in Provo Feb. 12 and 13.
Pepperdine hit .424 in the first set victory but BYU dominated from there, finishing with a .343 hitting percentage (to the Waves’ .308), getting 8.5 blocks (to 6.0 for Pepperdine) and siding out at a 70.4% clip.
Austin Wilmot had 16 kills and hit .520 for the Waves.
In the pivotal third set, BYU jumped out to a 6-1 lead on a Garcia Fernandez service ace. At 24-21, Garcia Fernandez blasted another ace that bounced off a Wave player, ricocheted off the ceiling and to the floor for the winner.
A 4-0 run in Set 4, capped by a kill from Gardini, gave the Cougars a commanding 21-13 lead. Garcia Fernandez got the game winner for a 25-17 win and the match.
BYU (11-2) and Pepperdine (8-4) meet again at 2 p.m. MT. Saturday.