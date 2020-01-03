The only national championship won by any Cougar team during the last decade came in November of 2019 as the BYU men’s cross country squad put up great numbers on a snowy track in Terre Haute, Indiana, to win the 2019 NCAA title.
While that was a tremendous accomplishment, the Cougar men’s team had put up five Top 6 finishes during the 2010s so it was no stranger to elite-level competition.
The BYU women’s team finished just short of getting a title of its own in 2019, taking a huge step forward with its second-place result.
The Cougars also had outstanding individual track and field successes, including Clayton Young being the 2019 10K outdoor champion, Miles Batty winning the indoor mile and the distance medley relay in 2011, Leif Arrhenius winning the shot put in 2011, Nachelle Mackie winning the indoor and outdoor 800-meter titles in 2012 and Lacey Cramer Bleazard winning the 800-meter indoor crown in 2011.