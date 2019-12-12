3. What’s the best part of the new ESPN contract with BYU?
LLOYD: Honestly the best thing is that it gets some of the more pessimistic Cougar fans to move on to other topics. ESPN loves football and it loves having a wildcard in BYU that it can shuffle around to fill holes. Sometimes I suspect we get so caught up in whether the Cougars are in the national discussion that we forget that they play a lot of exciting games and that draws eyeballs, something the TV network always wants. I think it’s also great for Cougar supporters because there are allowances for BYUtv and between those two networks a lot of people can see the Cougars play on any given day, which isn’t the case for even some of the Power 5 conferences.
DICKSON: The money is nice, right? One area where independence works is ESPN keeps the Cougars in the green. But fans don’t necessarily care that much about the money. I think the seven-year deal, which runs through 2026, is important because it allows BYU to focus on different areas of growth. One less thing to worry about and distract from someday finding a conference to land in.