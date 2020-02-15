With 4:45 remaining in the Thursday’s game and BYU leading Loyola Marymount comfortably 67-46, Cougar senior forward Dalton Nixon broke out ahead of the pack on the break and took a pass in full stride with the intent to dunk the ball with two hands. Two LMU players were chasing him and Jonathan Dos Anjos fouled Nixon hard while he was in the air.
Not a dirty play by Do Anjos — a common foul was assessed by the officials after they discussed it — but certainly a dangerous one.
Nixon went flying into the padded basketball standard feet first at an odd angle and bent nearly in half in an effort to avoid an injury. He appeared to walk off the collision and made one of two free throws before leaving the game for good. His ankle was packed in ice and he was limping noticeably after the game.
Nixon’s hustle, leadership and winning plays have been very important for the Cougars this season. He scored just two points against the Lions but drew five fouls — three of the offensive charging variety — and added two steals and a block. Two of his three offensive rebounds resulted in 3-point makes for BYU, which is 9-3 in West Coast Conference play at 20-7 overall.
If he has to miss any significant amount of time, the Cougars will be hard pressed to replace his contribution.
“We cannot lose Dalton,” BYU coach Mark Pope said. “I don’t know what our medical crew has to do but we can’t lose him. He is the heart and soul of this team. He makes so many things work on the offensive end of the floor for us where he doesn’t get the credit for the assist or the basket but he made the whole play work.
“On the defensive end he causes so many empty possessions for the other team. We just got to get him better because he’s crucial to what we’re trying to do right now.”
Pope finished his postgame radio show with a call to action for BYU fans.
“I believe in prayer,” Pope said. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this on the air but prayers for Dalton Nixon are much appreciated.”
Hot streak
Alex Barcello has been money from the 3-point line in West Coast Conference play. The sophomore guard is 26-of-43 (61%) from beyond the arc in league games after a 6 for 8 performance against Loyola Marymount.
“I just went into the game like every game and just try to make the smartest play,” Barcello said. “My teammates trust me to shoot the ball and I’m just grateful some of them went in.”
Barcello was a 39-percent shooter (51-of-130) in two seasons at Arizona while averaging just under 10 minutes per game.
It should be noted that the Wildcats are shooting only 36% (175-of-486) from distance this season.
“For him to trust this team and tonight the ball ends up in his hands eight times for eight great looks at three and he didn’t get a single play call,” Pope said. “It’s beautiful.”
Record setters
TJ Haws was 4 of 8 from the 3-point line against the Lions, which was his 47th game as a Cougar where he has hit at least three from distance. That ties the all-time mark set by former BYU legend Jimmer Fredette.
With six rebounds against Loyola Marymount, BYU senior forward Yoeli Childs now has 1,001 career rebounds and trails program leader Kyle Collinsworth (1,047) by just 46 boards.
Scouting report
San Diego (2-10, 9-18) played well on the road at Pepperdine on Thursday but took a gut punch from Colbey Ross, who nailed a long 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 72-69 Waves victory.
The Toreros have lost 10 of their past 12 games with their only wins coming against last-place Portland.
“They’re really dangerous,” Pope said. “I know their record isn’t very good right now but they are a young team and they get better every single game. It’s going to be like tonight. Every single game is a huge challenge. We have four games left in this regular season and every one is so huge. The other three don’t matter until we take care of Saturday. We’re fully focused on that right now.”
BYU is now 4-5 in true road games and can even that record with a win at San Diego on Saturday. In the Cougars’ 93-70 win against the Toreros in Provo, six players hit double figures led by sophomore big man Kolby Lee, who had a perfect night from the field (8 for 8) and scored a career-best 21 points. Childs was not available to play in that game due to a finger injury.
BYU is trying to keep a strong position for postseason play.
“We don’t really look at it as pressure,” Barcello said. “We just look at it as a new opportunity because we are that team that battles and bring it every night and lays it out on the floor. That’s why we have so much fun because everyone is so bought into that mentality.”