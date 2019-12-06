If you’ve never visited the BYU Store on Brigham Young University campus, your taste buds are seriously missing out. Not only does the store boast a wide variety of delicious fudge, but they also sell the delectable Cougar Crunch gourmet caramel popcorn and, of course, chocolate-covered cinnamon bears. All three of these tasty treats size up to be the ultimate Christmas gifts, with students from around the country mailing or taking them home to their families for the holidays. Whether your family is local or far away, consider targeting their sweet tooth this Christmas. You can get started by clicking here.