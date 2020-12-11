Here is Jared Lloyd’s look at the BYU-San Diego State matchups, including his prediction for the final score for Saturday’s game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo:
BYU offense vs. San Diego State defense
The Aztecs have a lot of players back from the team that kept the Cougars locked up last year, but this BYU squad is going to be fired up, especially in the trenches. Look for Zach Wilson to play better but points will still be tough to come by.
Edge: SDSU
BYU defense vs. San Diego State offense
The Cougar defense has to do much better against the run, since that is what the Aztecs want to do. It might mean BYU takes more risks and brings guys up closer to the line of scrimmage but SDSU will control the clock if it can.
Edge: BYU
Coaching
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake wasn't able to get the team to wins either last week or against the Aztecs last year, but should be in a better position this week. Brady Hoke's team is doing OK this season but hasn't been at quite the same level.
Edge: BYU
Intangibles
BYU will be back at home, although fan numbers will be limited again. Since it is Senior Night, expect the Cougars to have added emotion. The weather is supposed to be cold and snowy, so it might play a factor this week.
Edge: BYU
Key Matchup: The BYU defensive line vs. the San Diego State offensive line
The Cougars were frustrated by their inability to make plays at the point of attack in the loss to Coast Carolina and now face another run-heavy opponent. If BYU wants to win, the Cougars can't let themselves get pushed out of position by the Aztec offensive front.
Edge: Even
Prediction
BYU's defense will rise to the challenge and stymie the Aztec offense for much of the game. The Cougar offense will have a couple of nice drive and that will be enough for BYU to build a cushion. It won't be the prettiest game but the Cougars will have enough firepower to get the job done.
BYU 25, San Diego State 9