Here is Jared Lloyd’s look at the BYU-Texas State matchups, including his prediction for the final score for Saturday’s game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Texas State:
BYU offense vs. Texas State defense
BYU had two great quarters of offense and two that weren't so great at Houston, but the Zach Wilson-led passing attack continues to be pretty dynamic. The Bobcats have struggled to keep opponents from scoring, surrendering more than 31 points per game.
Edge: BYU
BYU defense vs. Texas State offense
The Bobcat offense is definitely dangerous with the ability to move the ball on the ground and through the air. The early indications that BYU will me more healthy, especially on the defensive line, should allow the Cougars to limit the Texas State run game and force some tough throws.
Edge: BYU
Coaching
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake and his staff made some key adjustments to help the Cougars rally to the win at Houston, something that sometimes has been an issue. Texas State head coach Jake Spavital is in his second year and is dealing with the growing pains of a young program.
Edge: BYU
Intangibles
Texas State is playing its fifth-straight road game, including a trip to Boston College. BYU will be back at home and have fans for the first time. It's another late start and that will probably make it chilly by the time the game ends.
Edge: BYU
Key Matchup: BYU vs. "the poison"
Offensive line coach Eric Mateos (who was at Texas State before coming to BYU) has created the metaphor that has stuck with regards to the team not getting an inflated opinion of itself because of the hype. The Bobcats went to overtime against UTSA, a team that only lost to BYU by a touchdown a couple of weeks ago, so the Cougars better not think this is going to be an easy win.
Edge: BYU
Prediction
The way the Cougars performed against UTSA will be fresh in their minds as they face the Bobcats and a team with BYU's leadership won't let that happen twice. The home team will get off to a quick start with both sides of the ball making plays in the early going as the Cougars roll to another big win.
BYU 47, Texas State 7