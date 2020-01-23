FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 file photo, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks to down judge Tom Stephan (68), during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City, Mo. Of the coaches in the NFL's Final Four, Andy Reid is the outlier. Only Kansas City's coach has been the head man in a Super Bowl. Only Reid is close to having a Hall of Fame-worthy resume. Only Reid has been around for a couple of decades. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga. File)