5. Which Super Bowl participant with BYU ties are you rooting for most: San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner, Kansas City safety Daniel Sorensen or Kansas City head coach Andy Reid?
DICKSON: I’m rooting for Reid to win so he can retire from the NFL and one day take over the BYU program, and I’m rooting for Sorensen and Warner to become free agents so they can go play for my team (the Dallas Cowboys) and take them to the Super Bowl.
Just kidding.
As much as I appreciate Warner as a person and a very good NFL player, I could never root for the 49ers. I’d have to forfeit my Cowboy fandom if I did. I have always hated, hated, hated the 49ers and probably always will. I’ve never been much of a Chiefs fan but I will be for the Super Bowl.
LLOYD: It’s hard to go against Andy Reid, who has been such a class act for so long but never gotten to the top of the profession by winning the big one. I’m a huge supporter of Fred Warner. I enjoyed working with him regularly at BYU and have been thrilled to see him be such a big-time performer for the 49ers. But I’ve got to admit that the Kansas City connection is just too much for me to ignore. I don’t know what Daniel Sorensen’s future is with the Chiefs but I think San Francisco is a lot more committed to Warner. That doesn’t mean Sorensen couldn’t have a Kyle Van Noy-type move where he goes to a perennial Super Bowl contender but it’s much more uncertain. I’d love to see a hard-working, blue-collar guy like Sorensen get rewarded with a title — which of course would mean Reid would get one as well. That combination makes me lean just slightly on the side of Kansas City.