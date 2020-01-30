4. The Cougar track team has had a great indoor season with a couple of school records getting broken. What has impressed you the most?
LLOYD: There is something pretty special about going out and breaking a 10-year-old record at home. That’s what Jaslyn Gardner did earlier in January at the BYU Invitational. Gardner set a new school record in the 60m dash with a time of 7.39 seconds, breaking the record previously held by Mindy Neeley McClurkin since 2010. Gardner is now the record-holder in both the indoor 60m and outdoor 100m. I look forward to seeing her continue to have big contributions throughout the rest of the indoor season and the outdoor season as well.
DICKSON: Whittni Orton broke the BYU indoor mile record by nearly five seconds at the Dr. Sander Invitational in New York last weekend. Are you kidding me? This is a sport where records are broken by 10ths or 100ths of a second. That high-altitude training is really paying off for the Cougars, right?