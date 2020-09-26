Here is Jared Lloyd’s look at the BYU-Troy matchups, including his prediction for the final score for Saturday’s game at LaVell Edwards Stadium:
BYU offense vs. Troy defense
It’s hard to know just how good the Cougar offense is since it steamrolled an unprepared Navy team in the opener. It’s also hard to know how good the Troy defense is, since the Trojans had no trouble with Middle Tennessee. Expect this BYU team to continue to find plenty of ways to move the ball and put points on the board.
Edge: BYU
BYU defense vs. Troy offense
Unlike Navy, the team the Cougars faced in Week 1, the Trojans love to throw the ball. That means the BYU secondary will face a much more significant test. The big key will be how much pressure the Cougars can get on Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson because if he has time, he has plenty of weapons to work with.
Edge: Troy
Coaching
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake got the team off to a great start but now has to get them back on track after the long break. Troy head coach Chip Lindsey is in just his second season and is still putting his stamp on the Trojan program.
Edge: BYU
Intangibles
BYU will be at home but there will be no fans and the Cougars are coming off a 19-day layoff with a bunch of COVID-19 distractions. Troy has to travel a long ways and play at altitude, but this team is used to being on the road for big games.
Edge: BYU
Key Matchup: The BYU defensive line vs. the Troy offensive line
While the Trojans are excellent at moving the ball through the air, they have to get some sort of run game going to keep the Cougar defense honest. BYU’s defensive front shut down Navy and will look to stuff Troy in the same way, allowing them to focus on rushing the quarterback.
Edge: BYU
Prediction
The Cougars showed in Week 1 that they are a veteran group that can handle the challenges of this crazy season. BYU will come out fast again but Troy will make some big plays and stay just close enough to be dangerous. In the end, however, the Cougars will pull away in the second half to get the comfortable win.
BYU 42, Troy 20