Here is Jared Lloyd’s look at the BYU-UCF matchups, including his prediction for the final score for Saturday’s game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo:
BYU offense vs. UCF defense
The Cougars haven't been at their best offensively in the last couple of games but the Knights have struggled to stop opponents. BYU will need big games from its offensive stars to stay with UCF.
Edge: BYU
BYU defense vs. UCF offense
The Cougar defense will be squaring off against the best offense it has seen all year. Knight quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been excellent but UCF runs the ball well too. Look for BYU to give up some points but make a couple big plays as well.
Edge: UCF
Coaching
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake led his squad to its first 10-win season and has done pretty well at having his guys prepared. UCF head coach Josh Heupal's team is just 15 points short of being undefeated but still has some question marks.
Edge: Even
Intangibles
BYU will be virtually on the road for the bowl game, although limited attendance means that doesn't have the same impact. Defensive stops are going to be big, so turnovers will play a big role.
Edge: Even
Key Matchup: The BYU offensive line vs. the UCF defensive front
The Cougars have been solid on the offensive front all year but face a Knight squad that averaged 7.6 tackles for a loss per game. BYU has to be able to open up running lanes and give Zach Wilson time to find receivers or it will be a long game for the Cougars.
Edge: BYU
Prediction
This is going to be a high-scoring shootout with both teams making a number of plays offensively. Look for the BYU offensive stars to have big games and put up some impressive stats. While the Cougar defense will struggle at times, it will make a couple of key stops in the second half that will allow BYU to emerge victorious.
BYU 45, UCF 37