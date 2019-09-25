1. What do you think of BYU and Utah making adjustment to their scheduling contract so they won’t play football for two years?
DICKSON: As a football traditionalist, I would like to see BYU and Utah play every year. But I understand we live in a different college football environment that is controlled by money and TV exposure. So like Ross and Rachel on the TV show “Friends,” maybe it’s good for the two teams to take a break for a couple of seasons. That gives the Cougars two more tries to break the Utes winning streak in the series in 2020 and 2021.
LLOYD: The big culprit here is the Pac-12, which plays a nine-game league schedule and in doing so loses out regularly in the comparisons to other “Power 5” leagues. So to raise the standing of the league, teams like Utah have to schedule opponents like Florida. It’s not like it has helped recently as many of the big games have been losses for the West Coast teams. The irony to me is that with this move Utah basically admits that BYU is a Power-5-caliber opponent, something many Ute fans would vehemently oppose. If the Cougars weren’t at that level, why not drop one of the other games and keep playing BYU? It’s all politics, something I dislike on so many levels. Football should be about football and the two most prominent college football teams in the state should meet every year. Utah State is also closing the gap and I’d love to see the Aggies face both the Cougars and the Utes every year as well. But that’s not going to happen with the Pac-12’s current self-damaging scheduling structure.