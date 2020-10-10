Jared Lloyd — Daily Herald
Here is Jared Lloyd’s look at the BYU-UTSA matchups, including his prediction for the final score for Saturday’s game at LaVell Edwards Stadium:
BYU offense vs. UTSA defense
The Roadrunners have won some shootouts but have definitely struggled to keep opponents from putting points on the board. Zach Wilson and the Cougar offense should have openings to work with, so expect the home team to keep up its high-scoring trend.
Edge: BYU
BYU defense vs. UTSA offense
The Cougars face a team that wants to be balanced and has a talented running back in Sincere McCormick (527 yards, 4 TDs). BYU likely won’t be able to sit back but will need to be physical up front like the Cougars were at Navy.
Edge: BYU
Coaching
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake has made the right moves to this point and the efforts of years past are showing up with great current leadership. UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor is in his first season but has the Roadrunners playing pretty well so far.
Edge: BYU
Intangibles
BYU will be at home but there will still be no fans once again and it’s possible that is becoming a distraction. UTSA has to travel a long ways and play at altitude. The Cougars got a couple of interceptions last week and turnovers could again play a part in the outcome.
Edge: BYU
Key Matchup: The BYU centers vs. the UTSA defensive front
It’s not certain whether Cougar center James Empey will be healthy or not, so Joe Tukuafu might also need to step up again. The Roadrunners like being aggressive on defense and definitely have some talent, so BYU will have to have the center identify where the pressure is coming from and make sure the line is prepared.
Edge: BYU
Prediction
One of the biggest keys for the Cougars is to not get complacent and make silly mistakes. On paper, BYU should win this game comfortably — but games aren’t played on paper. Still, the Cougar veterans know the dangers of letting up and will keep BYU playing at a high level. That will be enough for the Cougars to roll to their fourth big win this year.
BYU 44, UTSA 10
