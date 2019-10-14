BYU football vs. Boise State 6

BYU senior running back Matt Hadley runs the ball during the 21-16 Cougar loss at Boise State on Nov. 3, 2018.

After the Cougars lost in South Florida to the USF Bulls, the Cougars are (hopefully) primed and ready to take on Boise State this Saturday at home.

Kickoff between the Cougars and the Broncos is at 8:15 p.m. Saturday night.

