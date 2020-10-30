Here is Jared Lloyd’s look at the BYU-Western Kentucky matchups, including his prediction for the final score for Saturday’s game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Western Kentucky:
BYU offense vs. Western Kentucky defense
The Cougar offense scored TDs on six of its first seven possessions against Texas State, effectively mixing the run and pass games. The Hilltoppers haven't been bad on defense (36th in the nation in yards allowed) but have struggled against their best competition.
Edge: BYU
BYU defense vs. Western Kentucky offense
The Hilltoppers bring in a dual-threat quarterback attack that will require the Cougar defenders to stay disciplined. BYU has had some injuries but the unit is deep enough that other players have filled in without missing a beat.
Edge: BYU
Coaching
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake and his staff continue to preach focus and maintaining equilibrium. It — as well as everything else they've done — appear to be working pretty well this fall. Tyson Helton is in his second year at Western Kentucky and has shown the ability to guide his team to success.
Edge: BYU
Intangibles
Western Kentucky is playing its first game in the state of Utah and the Hilltoppers haven't played much at altitude. BYU's Cosmo defeated WKU's Big Red in a mascot bracket final last spring, so there is a fun tie-in there. It's also Halloween night, so who knows what might happen?
Edge: BYU
Key Matchup: BYU linebackers vs. WKU quarterbacks
The Hilltoppers have had both senior Tyrrell Pigrone and sophomore Kevaris Thomas at quarterback, with each having shown the ability to run and pass. That means the Cougar linebacking corps will have to be reading their keys correctly to limit the dual-threat opportunities. This unit, however, has been up to every challenge so far.
Edge: BYU
Prediction
This could be a time when the Cougars get caught peeking ahead to a huge game at Boise State next week, but it isn't likely. BYU will once again be just too much on both sides of the ball for their opponent, building a big first-half lead and cruising to victory while emptying the bench.
BYU 41, Western Kentucky 10