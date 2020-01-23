3. The BYU women’s basketball team has rallied for some nice wins recently. What has been the key for the Cougars to get things going in the right direction?
DICKSON: The adjustment period for BYU learning to play without Shaylee Gonzalez was a little longer than I expected. But it finally seems as if Brenna Chase Drollinger and Paisley Johnson have figured out their roles in terms of playing and leadership. It’s helpful that someone like Kaylee Smiler can step up and fill in for Johnson against Saint Mary’s in a big road win. The Cougars have one of the most unique players in the conference in Sara Hamson, who had 15 blocks in the two road wins last week. The name of the game is confidence. The more confident players you have, the better you will be.
LLOYD: It’s been great to see BYU have players step up to the challenge during the three-game Cougar winning streak — although it hasn’t always been the same players. Against San Diego, it was all about players clamping down on the Toreros to grind out the win. In overtime at Pacific, BYU got huge games from Paisley Johnson (31 points) and Sara Hamson (8 blocked shots). The 10-point win at Saint Mary’s was highlighted by a brilliant performance from Kaylee Smiler (19 points, six rebounds), a player who had only tallied 12 points total in the rest of the season combined. It’s taken a while for the Cougars to get players to understand exactly how to be most effective this season but I think BYU is beginning to have that fall into place.