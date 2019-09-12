4. BYU women’s soccer team beat Utah for the fifth straight time and is 4-0 on the season. What has impressed you about this team?
DICKSON: I think the most impressive part of the Cougars’ game is that they can score from a lot of positions. Or at least, be dangerous from a lot of positions. Look, this is soccer and goals can sometimes be hard to come by. But BYU has several good offensive players that have to be accounted for and that puts tremendous pressure on opposing defenses. All of that pressure is important because often times it eventually leads to goals. It’s like a dam that’s about to burst because of all the water continually bashing up against it. The Cougars are facing a very good defense (Texas A&M) on Thursday and will need to keep that pressure up to break through and score.
LLOYD: I love what this BYU team is becoming defensively. Great soccer teams usually build from the back forward and this Cougar squad is very capable of doing this successfully. BYU has only surrendered a single goal in 2019 and has had some dynamic saves from goalkeeper Sabrina Davis. The Cougars face some tough tests that will show if this defense is as good as I think it can be.