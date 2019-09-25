4. The fifth-ranked BYU women’s soccer team hasn’t allowed a goal in the run of play this season through eight matches. How long can this streak go on?
LLOYD: The most obvious choice is that BYU will make it to 10-0-0 before Santa Clara scores. The Broncos lead the West Coast Conference in goals scored this year (23) and have yet to be shutout in any game. But I’m going to say the Cougar defense will be jacked up to shut down Santa Clara, even though it is on the road. I’m going to err on the side of being overly optimistic and say this BYU defensive unit doesn’t let an opponent slip a ball into the net until it plays at Portland on Oct. 23, meaning the Cougars would add an amazing six more shutouts to their tally.
DICKSON: I think at least two more games, this week against Long Beach State and UC Irvine. The Cougars open West Coast Conference play with a huge match at Santa Clara, and the Broncos will probably find the back of the net at least once. But I can tell you this is one of the best defenses BYU has ever had. Sabrina Davis is an outstanding keeper and her back line is special. The offense gets the headlines but it might be the BYU defense that leads them far into the postseason.