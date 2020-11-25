With the COVID-19 pandemic changing the way organizers approach events, UpStaged Entertainment’s a cappella competition moved virtually with a field of 5,000 teams being narrowed to 64.
The March Madness style bracket saw the No. 1-seeded UVU VoiceLine take on No. 2-seeded BYU Vocal Point in the round of 16 for the Southwest region bracket championship.
BYU’s Vocal Point came away with the victory and 52.5% of the votes.
All of the rounds of the competition until the final four involves fan voting to determine the winner, which proved to be the biggest challenge for the newer UVU team.
“For me personally, I absolutely love the guys on Vocal Point, I’m good friends with a lot of them,” VoiceLine beat boxer Talmage Sanders said. “Being kind of pitted against them in competition was really interesting. I think the really interesting thing was that we were kind of like an underdog in the situation.”
While UVU’s VoiceLine was uncertain of how the matchup would go, BYU’s Vocal Point was confident going in.
With a large social media and YouTube following, Vocal Point was rather confident. Dalley added that Vocal Point was impressed with how many votes VoiceLine was able to get given that it is a newer team.
“We have a pretty good YouTube following, which makes it nice because we can use our videos and YouTube subscribers to get the word out,” Vocal Point member Josh Dalley said. “We thought it was going to be easier than it was against UVU because they are a lot newer than us but that made it more surprising with how well they were able to do. Maybe at first we thought we had this in the bag, and then we checked back with a couple days left in voting and it was neck and neck.”
Given the popularity of Vocal Point, Sanders said the competition was a great chance for VoiceLine to get its name out there while being competitive against a very well-known team.
“The fact that UVU nation was able to step up their game and help us to compete against Vocal Point, that was just amazing to us,” Sanders said. “We were shocked that with Vocal Point having hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram, verified on Instagram, that little old VoiceLine was able to compete with them.”
Sanders added that people had been reaching out to the team with their support and although there was not any in-person performances, the silver lining was the social media and internet exposure.
The virtual aspect of the competition also brought up some challenges for each team.
“For sure being in person and doing the competition was a lot more fun,” Sanders said. “VoiceLine has been competing in the international championship of collegiate acapella for the last couple of years and so having an online competition was different for us.”
For Vocal Point, the transition to a virtual competition was not too hard. Dalley added that it may have actually made it easier so that a larger number of teams could participate in the competition.
For UVU’s VoiceLine, while it may have been eliminated from the competition, members are pleased with the experience and the exposure that came with it.
“I know as a group we really wanted to push more active social media involvement and more active out-of-state involvement,” Sanders said. “As of right now, VoiceLine is a pretty hometown group. If you live outside of Utah County you probably don’t know Voice Line unless you know a member of the group. For us, being able to compete in this competition, that boosts our national awareness, helped us to get to know more groups and more people on a national scale.”
Vocal Point now moves on to the round of eight, also known as the “Ultimate Octet,” as it competes for the top prize of $2,500.
“We just want to get to the judging because it’s hard to get your fans super engaged and have them keep voting for you,” Dalley said. “They’ve been awesome and it’s not been too bad but we just want to make sure we get past this last round of voting.”
Next up for Vocal point is UCLA’s ScatterTones with a trip to the “Closing Quartet” and final four on the line.