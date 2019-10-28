Social media campaigns and letters to the Chipotle corporate offices were heard several years ago when the first Chipotle in Utah County opened in Orem.
Location: 715 E. University Parkway, Orem
Read the restaurant's review here.
Social media campaigns and letters to the Chipotle corporate offices were heard several years ago when the first Chipotle in Utah County opened in Orem.
Location: 715 E. University Parkway, Orem
Read the restaurant's review here.
Kurt Hanson is the Breaking News and Courts reporter for the Daily Herald. He can be reached at (801) 344-2560 or khanson@heraldextra.com. Follow him on Twitter: @hansonherald.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.