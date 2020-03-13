In case you haven’t noticed, Payson does Mexican food very well, and Cabana Grill is no exception. The burritos are beastly and the guacamole is to die for.
Location: 75 S. Main St., Payson
Yelp review: "This is an awesome little Mexican Restaurant run very well by a couple. The food is excellent - very experienced cook, who worked many years in Park City. The Chimichangas and Chili Rellenos were amazing. They have a super yummy salsa bar. You definitely get your money's worth. An unexpected jewel in Payson, Utah. Don't miss out if you happen through it or nearby." – Nathan G.