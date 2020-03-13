Cabana Grill

Pork street tacos

In case you haven’t noticed, Payson does Mexican food very well, and Cabana Grill is no exception. The burritos are beastly and the guacamole is to die for.

Location: 75 S. Main St., Payson

Yelp review: "This is an awesome little Mexican Restaurant run very well by a couple. The food is excellent - very experienced cook, who worked many years in Park City. The Chimichangas and Chili Rellenos were amazing. They have a super yummy salsa bar. You definitely get your money's worth. An unexpected jewel in Payson, Utah. Don't miss out if you happen through it or nearby." – Nathan G.

