Café Rio’s entry into this list is basically obligatory, because for every Costa Vida lover, there’s also a Café Rio lover. And let’s face it, at the restaurants’ cores, they’re basically the same.
Café Rio’s nachos are fairly similar to Costa Vida’s, which honestly is a good thing. A pile of nachos is topped with another pile of meat, your typical fare of toppings, and then a dollop of sour cream and guacamole. Prepare for a food coma.
Locations: 821 W. State St., American Fork; 147 N. State St., Orem; 2250 N. University Parkway, Provo; 1513 N. Redwood Rd., Saratoga Springs (closes at 9 p.m. on Sundays); 782 N. 800 East, Spanish Fork