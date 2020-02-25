Callie's Cafe
Buy Now

The pancakes at Callie's Cafe in Orem are pretty enormous. Honestly, a single Callie's pancake is probably enough to fill you up.

Callie's in Orem is known for its famous breakfast and its pancakes are one of the reasons why.

Location: 466 N. State St., Orem

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!