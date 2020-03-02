BYU tight end Matt Bushman got a lot of attention when he went out to catch passes last year. The Cougars hope guys like Hank Tuipulotu and Nate Heaps can add to the impact of the tight ends but the reality is BYU has to keep getting better on the outside.
The Cougars had a number of solid possession receivers but the offensive success would improve if guys prove to be able to create more matchup problems. Keep an eye on who is making catches through contact in camp and see if they can become big-time weapons.