Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. SW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. SW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.