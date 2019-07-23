Check out classic cars, hot rods and other customized vehicles in the Orchard Days Car Show. Drawings for prizes will be held throughout the day.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Aug. 3
Where: Centennial Park; 300 W. 100 South, Santaquin
Cost: Free to attend
