Spend Saturday at the Lindon Aquatics Center for a full day of fun.
The day will start with the 5th annual Cardboard Boat Regatta, where participants can build a two-man boat out of cardboard and Duct tape. The boats will be raced down and back in the city's lap pool for the fastest time. There will be a "swamping" competition, to see which boat will be the last still floating.
In the afternoon, you can head to the pool for the afternoon for Free Swim Day. Lindon residents will be allowed in for free from noon to 2 p.m. and non-residents can get in free from 2-6 p.m. Non-residents can also pay to enter between noon and 2 p.m.
Throughout the day, there will be fun activities at the pool including a Court of Mermaids, the Dime Dive at 1:30 p.m., the Belly Flop Competition at 2:30 p.m. and the KenDUCKY Derby at 3:30 p.m.
When: Cardboard Boat Regatta at 9:30 a.m. with check-in between 8 and 9 a.m., Free Swim Day from noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday
Where: Lindon Aquatics Center; 60 W. 60 North, Lindon